Aboriginal Counsellor

03rd August, 2022
About Relationships Australia
Relationships Australia NSW (RANSW) provides a safe, judgement-free environment where individuals, couples and families can address the critical matters impacting their relationships, and their lives.
We currently have a counselling role available in our Wattle Place Centre. Wattle Place is a place of understanding, support and hope for the Forgotten Australians, Stolen Generation, Former Child Migrants, people wanting to access the National Redress Scheme and on occasion people impacted by past Forced Adoption practices.
What you’ll do
You’ll provide high quality counselling, therapeutic case work to our Aboriginal clients, those impacted by the Stolen Generations and child welfare policies that is Aboriginal people who were in care as children. You’ll also provide counselling support to our non Aboriginal clients.
This includes duties such as supported file release, supporting family reunions and completing documents and statements for those accessing the National Redress Scheme. Support is provided in person, over the phone, online and in partnership with other services.
Critical to your success will be your ability to build trust with people who have experienced being let down by services and the system, how you create a safe place for healing without over-promising and your trauma informed counselling approach.
Our work is not for everyone, please go to www.wattleplace.org.au to learn more and determine if we are the best fit for you. This position is not suitable for new graduates.
The details
What you’ll bring
- Permanent position in Harris Park
- Hours & days flexible, can be 3 to 5 days
- Approx $43 - $47 per hour + super + salary packaging benefits
Why work with us?
- Experience providing trauma-informed counselling and therapeutic casework to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people
- Understanding of issues/ barriers faced by Stolen Generations and Forgotten Australians
- Using structured evidence-informed counselling modalities to respond to the challenges facing our clients
- Experience supporting those impacted by a range of additional vulnerabilities, mental health distress, physical and/or intellectual disabilities is an advantage
- Trustworthy, compassionate and supportive approach and strong self-care practices
Next Steps
- It is a privilege to work with our clients and share their journey; As an Aboriginal Counsellor you get to see how people have overcome and live well despite their history
- Be supported: join a dedicated team of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Counsellors, getting cultural support and access to cultural supervision
- Join Mariyang Malang, our staff network, and connect with peers across the RANSW
- Strong clinical and supervision framework to deepen our practice excellence
- We offer many benefits including flexible working options, salary packaging, additional leave days and fitness passport
- We value inclusion and belonging. We want a workforce that is reflective of all the communities we serve. To strengthen our inclusive practice we have employee action groups: Accessibility, Reconciliation, Gender, Sex & Sexually Diverse and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD)
- We are committed to deepening our relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. We have a stretch Reconciliation Action Plan to guide our efforts to build strong relationships, increased employment, and enhanced respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians
Interested? Apply online. Please email employment@ransw.org.au if you would like further information or a position description.
This is an identified position. Relationships Australia NSW considers that being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement under the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.
It is a condition of employment that employees who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination must be fully vaccinated and comply with current COVID-19 booster vaccinations in order to perform duties at any of our workplaces from the 1st January 2022. If you are not medically eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, you must provide Relationships Australia NSW with acceptable evidence of having a health condition for which obtaining a COVID-19 vaccination is contraindicated.
Apply For Job