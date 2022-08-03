Aboriginal Counsellor

03rd August, 2022

About Relationships Australia

Relationships Australia NSW (RANSW) provides a safe, judgement-free environment where individuals, couples and families can address the critical matters impacting their relationships, and their lives.



We currently have a counselling role available in our Wattle Place Centre. Wattle Place is a place of understanding, support and hope for the Forgotten Australians, Stolen Generation, Former Child Migrants, people wanting to access the National Redress Scheme and on occasion people impacted by past Forced Adoption practices.



What you’ll do

You’ll provide high quality counselling, therapeutic case work to our Aboriginal clients, those impacted by the Stolen Generations and child welfare policies that is Aboriginal people who were in care as children. You’ll also provide counselling support to our non Aboriginal clients.



This includes duties such as supported file release, supporting family reunions and completing documents and statements for those accessing the National Redress Scheme. Support is provided in person, over the phone, online and in partnership with other services.



Critical to your success will be your ability to build trust with people who have experienced being let down by services and the system, how you create a safe place for healing without over-promising and your trauma informed counselling approach.



Our work is not for everyone, please go to www.wattleplace.org.au to learn more and determine if we are the best fit for you. This position is not suitable for new graduates.



The details



Permanent position in Harris Park

Hours & days flexible, can be 3 to 5 days

Approx $43 - $47 per hour + super + salary packaging benefits

Experience providing trauma-informed counselling and therapeutic casework to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people

Understanding of issues/ barriers faced by Stolen Generations and Forgotten Australians

Using structured evidence-informed counselling modalities to respond to the challenges facing our clients

Experience supporting those impacted by a range of additional vulnerabilities, mental health distress, physical and/or intellectual disabilities is an advantage

Trustworthy, compassionate and supportive approach and strong self-care practices

It is a privilege to work with our clients and share their journey; As an Aboriginal Counsellor you get to see how people have overcome and live well despite their history

Be supported: join a dedicated team of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Counsellors, getting cultural support and access to cultural supervision

Join Mariyang Malang, our staff network, and connect with peers across the RANSW

Strong clinical and supervision framework to deepen our practice excellence

We offer many benefits including flexible working options, salary packaging, additional leave days and fitness passport

We value inclusion and belonging. We want a workforce that is reflective of all the communities we serve. To strengthen our inclusive practice we have employee action groups: Accessibility, Reconciliation, Gender, Sex & Sexually Diverse and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD)

We are committed to deepening our relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. We have a stretch Reconciliation Action Plan to guide our efforts to build strong relationships, increased employment, and enhanced respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians