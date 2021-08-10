Program Coordinator, First Australians Program (Indigenous-identified)

10th August, 2021
Let’s talk about you
You will thrive as the Program Coordinator, First Australians Program if you have:
Let’s talk about your next role
- Demonstrated community development experience working with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities.
- A deep understanding of the impacts of Australia’s history and challenges facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia today.
- Demonstrated commitment to subsidiarity and self-determination.
- Demonstrated experience managing development programs, including supporting the establishment of community development initiatives, program design, monitoring, evaluation and learning (DMEL) as well as financial management.
- Experience in a leadership capacity related to programs, projects, cultural initiatives or any other relevant leadership experience.
- Ability to set, manage and achieve priorities with limited supervision.
- Demonstrated experience of capacity building and mentoring of partners, including experience in consensus building and reflective learning approaches.
- Highly developed verbal and written communication skills, cross cultural communication and ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Ability to travel domestically on a regular basis.
- Tertiary qualifications in community development or other relevant discipline (or equivalent).
In this role, you will be responsible for:
About Caritas Australia
- Contributing to the implementation and regular review of the First Australian Program (FAP) strategy as well as the development and implementation of annual operational plans.
- Identifying and establishing new long-term partnerships and programs that align with program priorities as identified in the First Australians Program strategy.
- Ensuring that Indigenous frameworks and perspectives are fully integrated into programs.
- Providing accompaniment to and capacity strengthening of partners, including undertaking partner capacity assessments and developing partner accompaniment plans.
- Coordinating all stages of the project cycle, including supporting partners in program Design, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning, and coordinating budget management and financial reporting for all projects.
- Proactively seeking new resources and opportunities for the First Australians Program and partners, and accompanying partners to ensure key external grant reporting requirements are met, including working with partners to obtain key information for grants and proposals in-line with our growth strategy.
- Collaborating with internal stakeholders to implement the First Australians Program strategic objectives and provide support to First Australian Program partners as identified.
- Actively participating in and contributing to joint stakeholder forums and initiatives in line with the priorities of the First Australians Program strategy and program partners.
- Actively working with the Manager, First Australians Program to develop the knowledge and skills necessary for supporting the program and acting as the Manager when required.
- Making a difference in the lives of vulnerable people.
Caritas Australia is the Catholic agency for international humanitarian relief and development in Australia. Through relationships with the Church, partners and communities in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Australia, Caritas Australia helps to end poverty, promote justice and uphold dignity.
Our programs promote the good of every person regardless of their religious, political or cultural beliefs. We envisage a world in which children, women and men most vulnerable to extreme poverty and injustice are agents of their own change and architects of their own development. Sound like you?
That’s a good sign! In return for your energy and ideas, we offer genuine flexible work/life balance.
We always support a safe, healthy, engaging and productive working environment for all employees and workers, whether that be in your home, an office or a combination of both.
We are a not-for-profit, so we offer a range of benefits. You can find more out here: https://www.caritas.org.au/about/careers/work-with-us
Learn more about Caritas Australia, our work and how we’re making a difference at: https://www.caritas.org.au/
We welcome people with different skills, and life experiences and encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Please submit your application including your cover letter and CV by 7 September 2021
. We will be interviewing as applications come through, so please don’t delay in submitting yours.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Our commitment to safeguarding
At Caritas Australia, we recognise the personal dignity and rights of all people, especially children and vulnerable adults towards whom we have a special responsibility. If you are offered this position, you will be required to undergo relevant background checks, including police checks and reference checks. If the position requires a Working with Children Check or foreign police check, it is your responsibility to obtain one before starting work. You will also be required to sign our Code of Conduct which includes a section on Professional Behaviour Standards for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults as well as to abide by our safeguarding policies. Our commitment to diversity
At Caritas Australia, we support an inclusive and diverse workforce. In particular we encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants to apply for all advertised positions.
This is an Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander identified position which is a genuine occupation qualification and is authorised under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977
