Program Coordinator, First Australians Program (Indigenous-identified)

10th August, 2021

Let’s talk about you

You will thrive as the Program Coordinator, First Australians Program if you have:



Demonstrated community development experience working with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities.

A deep understanding of the impacts of Australia’s history and challenges facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia today.

Demonstrated commitment to subsidiarity and self-determination.

Demonstrated experience managing development programs, including supporting the establishment of community development initiatives, program design, monitoring, evaluation and learning (DMEL) as well as financial management.

Experience in a leadership capacity related to programs, projects, cultural initiatives or any other relevant leadership experience.

Ability to set, manage and achieve priorities with limited supervision.

Demonstrated experience of capacity building and mentoring of partners, including experience in consensus building and reflective learning approaches.

Highly developed verbal and written communication skills, cross cultural communication and ability to work collaboratively within a team.

Ability to travel domestically on a regular basis.

Tertiary qualifications in community development or other relevant discipline (or equivalent).

Contributing to the implementation and regular review of the First Australian Program (FAP) strategy as well as the development and implementation of annual operational plans.

Identifying and establishing new long-term partnerships and programs that align with program priorities as identified in the First Australians Program strategy.

Ensuring that Indigenous frameworks and perspectives are fully integrated into programs.

Providing accompaniment to and capacity strengthening of partners, including undertaking partner capacity assessments and developing partner accompaniment plans.

Coordinating all stages of the project cycle, including supporting partners in program Design, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning, and coordinating budget management and financial reporting for all projects.

Proactively seeking new resources and opportunities for the First Australians Program and partners, and accompanying partners to ensure key external grant reporting requirements are met, including working with partners to obtain key information for grants and proposals in-line with our growth strategy.

Collaborating with internal stakeholders to implement the First Australians Program strategic objectives and provide support to First Australian Program partners as identified.

Actively participating in and contributing to joint stakeholder forums and initiatives in line with the priorities of the First Australians Program strategy and program partners.

Actively working with the Manager, First Australians Program to develop the knowledge and skills necessary for supporting the program and acting as the Manager when required.

Making a difference in the lives of vulnerable people.